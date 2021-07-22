Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down to $81.48

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.48, but opened at $79.10. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $79.93, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

