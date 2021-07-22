Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

