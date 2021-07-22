Coinsbit Token (CNB) Market Cap Tops $877,074.01

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $877,074.01 and approximately $51,196.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.05 or 0.00856140 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

