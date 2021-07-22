Coldstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $2,225.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00144082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,674.09 or 0.99830976 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

