Collateral Pay Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $454,811.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00141629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,655.08 or 0.99828621 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729,429 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.