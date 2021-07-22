Collateral Pay Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,094.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $206,094.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.69 or 0.99932767 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,651,429 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

