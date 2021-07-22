ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $14,797.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001359 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008390 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001682 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,029,107,145 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.