ColossusXT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,975.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $12,975.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001383 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008612 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,030,106,725 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

