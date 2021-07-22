Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CXP opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
