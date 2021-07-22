Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 283.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $257,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.