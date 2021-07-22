Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Truist Securities

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.01.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.