Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.71. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,006. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

