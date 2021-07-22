Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $708.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.