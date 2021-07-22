Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -118.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.07.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

