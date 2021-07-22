Comparing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 12.65 $990,000.00 $1.23 16.37 Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 6.60 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08% Apartment Investment and Management N/A 0.45% 0.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 0 0 1.88

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 486.47%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

