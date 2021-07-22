Comparing AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.89% 4.56% 2.40% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.34 $49.20 million N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

