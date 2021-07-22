Comparing Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bandwidth and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -12.43% 2.94% 1.34% Smartsheet -29.79% -22.90% -13.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 9.74 -$43.98 million $0.22 605.73 Smartsheet $385.51 million 0.00 -$114.98 million ($0.92) N/A

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 6 0 2.67 Smartsheet 0 4 8 0 2.67

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $178.02, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $77.36, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Risk and Volatility

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Smartsheet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

