Comparing DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoPhotonics and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 1 2 5 0 2.50 DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. DSP Group has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.53%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Volatility and Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.25 -$4.37 million $0.06 151.17 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.07 -$6.79 million $0.19 76.32

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -6.38% -6.65% -3.60% DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DSP Group beats NeoPhotonics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.