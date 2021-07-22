Comparing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Euroseas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Euroseas $53.30 million 2.64 $4.04 million ($0.02) -1,003.00

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hermitage Offshore Services and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 11.14% 9.57% 2.24%

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euroseas beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

