Comparing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gazit Globe and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.88 -$190.09 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.91 million 182.37 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Rafael has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.