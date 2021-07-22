Comparing Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) & Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 6 1 0 2.00 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 3 7 0 2.70

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Volatility and Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.57 $356.55 million $1.14 35.10 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $23.38 billion 1.22 $721.93 million $0.80 39.98

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.73% 15.16% 3.68% Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 453 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 20 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and four platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 23 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams. It is also involved in the provision of tire-related services, including development of mobility solutions for fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers, farmers, distributors, and individuals; mobility services, such as road maps, mobile apps, itineraries, and travel guides; lifestyle products comprising car and bike accessories, shoe soles, and sports and leisure gears; and high-tech materials that include 3D printing, chemical and specialty, rubber, biosourced, recycled, and hydrogen materials. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

