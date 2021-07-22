Comparing New York City REIT (NYC) & Its Peers

New York City REIT (NYSE: NYC) is one of 284 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare New York City REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million -$40.96 million -56.52 New York City REIT Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.67

New York City REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49% New York City REIT Competitors 9.57% 1.34% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New York City REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York City REIT Competitors 3411 13627 13309 314 2.34

New York City REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 0.50%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

New York City REIT competitors beat New York City REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

