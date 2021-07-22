Comparing Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -91.03% -72.44% Galecto N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tempest Therapeutics and Galecto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 47.95%. Galecto has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.80%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Galecto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A Galecto N/A N/A -$34.84 million ($7.62) -0.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Galecto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galecto beats Tempest Therapeutics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

