Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CODI stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.90 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CODI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

