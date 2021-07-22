Compound Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $327.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $413.22 or 0.01280685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 163.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000097 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,366,535 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

