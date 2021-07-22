Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.95

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 6366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 396.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Computer Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

