Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.22

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $10,181.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,652.63 or 1.00073967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.01295338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00360963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00440173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005950 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,299,074 coins and its circulating supply is 11,638,321 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.