Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 2.5% Higher

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

