Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.35 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $172.45 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,324.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,022.89 or 0.06258120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.77 or 0.01369793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00372631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00133710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00613187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00383146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00300687 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 857,897,187 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

