Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Conn’s worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Conn’s by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $704.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. Analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $106,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

