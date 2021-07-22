Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

