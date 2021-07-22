Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$1,900.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,953.43.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

TSE CSU traded down C$7.14 on Thursday, reaching C$1,902.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,089. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$1,947.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.31 billion and a PE ratio of 93.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,824.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.