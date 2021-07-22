Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580,921 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.99% of Constellium worth $20,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

