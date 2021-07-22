Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $14,542.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

