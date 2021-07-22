ContentBox (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $797,516.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $797,516.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00266720 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

