Continental Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 1.7% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 90,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

