CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87,774.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $87,774.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,615,146 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

