Contrasting Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cortexyme and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25 Novavax 1 1 4 0 2.50

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.28%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $225.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -24.52 Novavax $475.60 million 32.70 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -28.87

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02% Novavax -66.90% -125.71% -40.55%

Risk and Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novavax beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

