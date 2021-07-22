Contrasting Largo Resources (LGO) and Its Competitors

Largo Resources (NYSE: LGO) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Largo Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Largo Resources alerts:

This table compares Largo Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million $6.76 million 137.00 Largo Resources Competitors $1.38 billion -$60.93 million 11.99

Largo Resources’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Largo Resources. Largo Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Largo Resources Competitors -108.44% -0.86% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Largo Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Largo Resources Competitors 333 1204 1423 32 2.39

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.57%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Largo Resources beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.