Contrasting SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get GAN alerts:

GAN has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GAN and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 SVMK 0 2 3 0 2.60

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.36%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than SVMK.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% SVMK -24.89% -28.80% -11.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SVMK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAN and SVMK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 19.42 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -39.63 SVMK $375.61 million 8.28 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -32.86

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SVMK. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVMK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GAN beats SVMK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.