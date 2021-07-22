Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 2,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

CNVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

