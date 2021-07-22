Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333,114 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises approximately 3.0% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Copa worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.