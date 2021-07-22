CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Stock Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 327.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.14% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

