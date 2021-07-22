CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) were up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.80 ($13.88) and last traded at €11.70 ($13.76). Approximately 70,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.22 ($13.20).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCAP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.60. The firm has a market cap of $300.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.