Cormark Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$56.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.11.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.07. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$39.01.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

