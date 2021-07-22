Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.