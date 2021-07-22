Corvex Management LP Buys 1,022,216 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 4.6% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $93,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

