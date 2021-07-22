Corvex Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Corvex Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the quarter. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $510.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,341. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.