Corvex Management LP Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corvex Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.4% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,564.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,423.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.