Corvex Management LP Takes $4.16 Million Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 2.39% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARYD. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $10,473,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $6,234,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $5,699,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $5,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Shares of ARYD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.